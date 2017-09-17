UMD Farm Fest Offers Look Inside Organic Farm

Guests Took Tours and Sampled Food Grown on the Farm

DULUTH, Minn. – UMD’s Land Lab, an active organic farm, opened their gates to the public today.

Hundreds of guests could take tours and sample food grown right there at the farm. There was also an original performance by the Magic Smelt Puppet Troupe.

The Fifth Annual Farm Fest taught people about food and living sustainable lives.

“Hopefully it sparks a little bit of an awareness of where their food comes from and the impacts that the food that you eat has on the world around you,” said Cameron Gustafson, the student farm manager. “Not just the environment but also your community.”

The farm produces more than 50,000 pounds of food each year for UMD Dining Services.