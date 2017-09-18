Essentia Health – Duluth hosts 19th annual Journey Awards

The awards recognize those who have made an impact on people living with disabilities

DULUTH, Minn. – Essentia Health – Duluth hosted the 19th annual Journey Awards on Monday. The Journey Awards recognizes individuals who have made contributions to helping people living with disabilities. This year’s award went to Kelsey Peterson, for her work on the film project The Cure Map, as they look find a cure for paralysis.

“We drove around the country for three or four months, interviewing researchers and other people in the spinal cord injury community, families and friends to hear their story, to put a spotlight on this world, to unite the community, to empower the community, to expedite a cure,” Peterson said.

You can learn more about The Cure Map by following their Facebook page.

https://www.facebook.com/thecuremap/