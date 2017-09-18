Home Invasion near Backus, Suspect Remains At-Large

BACKUS, Minn. – The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Saturday, Sept. 16 around 11:20 a.m., Deputies responded to the report of an intruder at a residence in Pine River Township in rural Backus, Minn.

Deputies arrived on scene and learned that the intruder had made entry into the house and the homeowner had fired a firearm at the intruder, and the intruder left the premises.

It is unknown at this time whether the intruder was injured and it is believed he left on foot.

A search of the area was conducted, but the suspect was unable to be located and remains at-large.

The intruder is described as a Caucasian male, roughly 6’5″ in height with a very large build. At the time of the incident, the suspect was wearing all-black clothing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Cass County Sheriff’s Office at 218-547-1424.