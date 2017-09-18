Knowing Your Neighbors: Thousand Lakes Sporting Goods

COHASSET, Minn. —

Grant Prokop has a love for the outdoors, for hunting, fishing, and appreciating what northern Minnesota is all about.

Prokop owns Thousand Lakes Sporting Goods in Cohasset

“Any outdoor enthusiast, whether you’re camping, hiking, fishing, hunting, doing anything outside, we want to be able to help you,” Prokop said.

He grew up in the woods and on the lake, but now this store is where he spends a lot of his time.

“I was just a 12 year old kid that had a dream when I was young that I wanted to open up a retail store,” Prokop recalls. “[I] ended up meeting the correct people and networking and ended up making my dream come true.”

That dream came true when the store opened back in 2014, when Grant was just 24 years old.

From hunting and fishing to kayaking and paddle boarding, this is the store for the outdoor enthusiast ready to take their sport to the next level.

“90 percent of the product that we have in here is stuff we use,” Prokop says. “That’s why we carry what we carry.”

Grant admits that some of the stuff in his store is a bit pricey.

It’s high end gear that’s meant to last.

He also stresses that a brick and mortar storefront is the way to go for folks wanting to invest in the high quality brands.

“We’ve all been there, we’ve all done it – we’ve all ordered something online that doesn’t fit right, or it wasn’t what you expected it to be,” Prokop explains.

So if you’re looking for new rain gear, or something that you can wear even if the northern Minnesota weather has gotten harsh like it does so often, Grant and his staff are ready to make sure your next adventure is the best it can be.

“You gotta give them the reasons, you gotta give them the pluses and minuses of why they should be purchasing this item over that item,” Prokop explains.

Thousand Lakes Sporting Goods is located right along Highway 2 in Cohasset.

They are open seven days a week, but close a little earlier on Sundays.