Level III Offender Relocating to Superior

Will be released Sept. 18

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Superior Police Department is notifying the public of a Level III Predatory Offender that will be released and residing in Superior.

Dean Allen Swenson, 36, will be living in the 1600 block of N 16th Street after he is released on Tuesday, Sept. 19.

Swenson is described as 5’9″ tall, 171 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Swenson has been known to re-offend. In Aug. 2009, he was convicted of Second Degree Sexual Assault of a Child, and most recently in Oct. 2015, he was convicted of False Imprisonment and Strangulation and Suffocation, all in Douglas County.

Swenson will be on GPS monitoring by the Department of Corrections when he is released, Tuesday.