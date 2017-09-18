Life House promotes peace before International Day of Peace

The youth organization is celebrating peace all week

DULUTH, Minn. – International Day of Peace day is coming up this Thursday, but one Duluth organization is celebrating all week long. Life House, an organization that helps homeless youth in the community, is trying to promote the idea of peace and nonviolence. On Monday they held a get together at the Clayton Jackson McGhie Memorial to kick off the week.

“[Peace is] not a subject they breach very often,” Life House youth advocate Michael Hartley said. “When I bring it up to them, it’s something they don’t have a lot to say about. It’s something we need to start prompting our youth about – ways they can help incorporate in their community, classrooms and homes.”

This Thursday, Life House will be hosting a small peace parade, starting on the Lake Walk outside Fitgers. It starts at 4 p.m.