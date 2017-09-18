Temporary Road Closures Scheduled in Chippewa National Forest

CASS LAKE, Minn. – Five temporary road closures in Sept. and Oct. have been announced by the Chippewa National Forest.

Bridge deck replacements are part of the forest’s routine maintenance and will result in road closures taking place from Sept. 25 through Oct. 11.

Forest Road 2203 at Decker Lake will be closed Sept. 25-26

Forest Road 2240 at Mitt Lake will be closed Sept. 27-28

Forest Road 2182 at Batson Lake Inlet will be closed Oct. 2-3

Forest Road 2182 at Batson Lake Outlet will be closed Oct. 4-5

Migezi Bike Trail bridge will be closed Oct. 10-11

Each closure will last approximately two days and alternate routes to destinations will be posted.