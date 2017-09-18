Touchstone Award Given to Three Local Non-Profits

A Total of Seven Organizations Were Recognized

DULUTH, Minn.-Those who give back were honored on Monday, for all they do.

Three non-profits were given the Touchstone Award by the Duluth-Superior Area Community Foundation.

The local chapter of the American Red Cross, the Scott Anderson Leadership Forum, and the Myers-Wilkins Community Collaborative were all honored.

“We think non-profit organizations are doing really vital work in Duluth and Superior and across the region,” said Holly Sampson, Duluth-Superior Area Community Foundation president. “This is a great opportunity to recognize them for that good work.”

The three different organizations were recognized for their generosity, civic engagement, and inclusiveness.

Four other organizations were finalists for the awards including the Boys and Girls Club of the Northland, Friends of the Finland Community, Life House, and the YWCA.