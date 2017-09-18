Upcoming Fundraiser Supports Free Dental Care for Students

8th Annual Sips & Slices

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Just Kids Dental is continuing its campaign of providing free dental care to children and an upcoming fundraiser will support that mission.

The 8th Annual Sips & Slices is Thursday, September 21 from 5:30 – 8:00 p.m. at the Superior Curling Club.

This is a pizza and beer tasting fundraiser.

There will also be raffles featuring items such as a 39–inch, flat–screen TV, two smart watches and a free family photography session.

The fundraiser provides free dental care for students attending Superior and Solon Springs schools.

Just Kids Dental delivers basic, preventative oral health services to students who otherwise cannot afford them.

Tickets are $15 at the door. The event is for those 21 years of age and older only.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.justkidsdentalinc.org or head to their Facebook page.