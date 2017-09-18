Volunteers Needed for Bentleyville

Volunteer Work Begins this Weekend

DULUTH, Minn.-Bentleyville will be opening up in a few months, and that means volunteers are needed to help set it up.

Preparations are expected to begin this weekend as volunteers flood into Bayfront Park.

“We’ve had volunteers that have been returning for the ninth consecutive year down there,” said Nathan Bentley, event organizer. “People make friends down there. They become part of the whole Bentleyville family.

Volunteers are needed every Saturday and Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Wednesdays from 5-8 p-m.

To find out more, visit bentleyvilleusa.org.