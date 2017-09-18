Voyageurs National Park Announces Fall Hours

Hours begin on Oct. 1

INTERNATIONAL FALLS, Minn. – Voyageurs National Park visitor centers will begin fall operations beginning Sunday, Oct. 1, the park announced Monday.

The Kabetogama Lake and Ash River Visitor Centers will be closed for the season starting Oct. 1 and will reopen in mid-May.

The Rainy Lake Visitor Center will be open Oct. 1 through Dec. 31 Wednesdays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information on Voyageurs or the National Park System visit www.nps.gov