Annual Oktoberfest Celebrations to Take Over Grandma’s Saloon & Grill

Grandma's Celebrates 42 Years of Oktoberfest Fun

DULUTH, Minn. – This week the keg will be tapped to kick off Oktoberfest celebrations at Grandma’s Saloon and Grill.

This is the 42nd year of the festival at Grandma’s Restaurants.

The beer tapping will take place at 11 a.m. at the Canal Park location on Wednesday, September 20.

For the first week of Oktoberfest at Grandma’s there will be polka music, German beer and German food.

Featured musicians are Joe Jagunich from the Joey J Duo Dance Band; Frank Bucar from the Singing Slovenes; and Gasper Krek from Slovenia’s Got Talent equivalent.

A Taste of Oktoberfest menu will be available at all Saloon & Grill locations including Miller Hill and Virginia September 25 through October 8.