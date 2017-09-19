Archery Hunting Season Starts Off Strong

Experts Say its Better Than Last Three or Four Years

DULUTH, Minn. – The archery deer season kicked off last weekend and after talking to one local expert, it’s looking like it will be a good season for local hunters.

They say one of the big reasons why is the mild weather the area has seen the last few years.

“It looks like this year is looking a little better than the last three or four years,” said John Chalstrom, of Chalstrom Bait and Tackle. “Last year was fair and last year was up from the year before.”

So far this year, Chalstrom’s has processed six deer from the archery season.