Benefit Dinner to be Held for Hurricane Victims

Benefit Dinner Will be Held Oct. 1

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Oliver Companies of Duluth, a local real estate business, and the local chapter of the Red Cross will be hosting a hurricane relief benefit spaghetti dinner and auction Sunday, Oct. 1 from noon to 6 p.m. at Barkers Island in Superior.

Their goal is to raise $15,000.

All proceeds from the event will go to the Red Cross.

“My heart went out to all those families that were being impacted and I realized that we had to do something, because we all know someone who is being affected,” said Shannon Olson, general manager of Barkers Island Inn. “I also know the wonderful people of the Twin Ports will come on board and give generously.”