Hibbing Man Sentenced to 10 Years for Sale of Meth

HIBBING, Minn. – A Hibbing man was sentenced today in St. Louis County Court.

Anthony Kozar, 28, was sentenced to 122 months in prison for 1st Degree Aggravated Sale of Methamphetamine.

Kozar was arrested by the Lake Superior Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force in March of 2017 with a large quantity of meth and a firearm.

Prior convictions for Kozar include burglary, theft, assault, and drugs.

In 2014, Kozar was one of the inmates that escaped from the Northeast Regional Corrections Center in Eveleth.