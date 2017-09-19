Huskies Announce Two New Coaching Additions

The Duluth Huskies have named their coaching staff for the 2018 season

DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth Huskies have announced two new additions to their coaching staff for the 2018 season. Joining new Field Manager Tyger Pederson will be Alex Simone and Marcus Pointer.

Simone will serve the team as their hitting coach. In 2016 he was the head coach for Thruway Collegiate Baseball League. Last year he also worked as an instructor at the Syracuse Sport Zone Academy.

Pointer will be the team’s new pitching coach. Pointer spent two seasons coaching in the Alaska Baseball League, he also worked as an assistant coach at Canada Junior College.