Man Gets Body Part Stuck in a Weight at the Gym

Site Staff

WORMS, Germany (FOX11) – Firefighters in Worms, Germany were called in to help free a man who got his body part stuck in the hole of a 2.5kg (5.5 pound) weight at a gym. With the help of a grinder and a hydraulic saw, they were able to break the weight into 5 parts, freeing the man’s penis.

On Friday, the Feuerwehr Worms Fire Department released a photo on Facebook, showing the dumbbell disc broken into 5 pieces after the 3-hour ordeal that took place in order to free the man.

The message in their Facebook post was very clear: “Bitte solche Aktionen nicht nachmachen!” which translates to “Please do not imitate such actions!”

If you’re having trouble viewing the photo, click the Feuerwehr Worms Facebook page here.

