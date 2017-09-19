Portion of Haines Road to Close Sept. 21

DULUTH, Minn. – Haines Road will be closed between Arrowhead Road and Highway 53 beginning Thursday, Sept. 21, according to the St. Louis County Public Works Department.

This section of Haines will close due to construction and work on the traffic signal at the intersection of Haines and Arrowhead.

The work will include wiring and installation of new signals and street lights.

The closure is expected to last two weeks. Access to the businesses will still be possible from Highway 53.

This is part of a $2 million project to improve traffic flow and safety along Arrowhead Road. The full project is expected to be complete in late October.