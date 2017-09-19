Pumpkin Stands Already Popping up in Northland

Pumpkin Season is Getting to Full Strength

DULUTH, Minn.-With the fall chill in the air, that means it’s pumpkin season.

One pumpkin seller has already popped up in the Miller Hill Mall Parking lot.

He said people can be pretty selective about the pumpkins they purchase, including little kids who fall in love with the fruit.

“It’s so fun,” said Adam Jaros, of DC Produce. “I’ve done this in the past and it’s so cute. When little kids come up, we have these huge pumpkins – right now they are pretty big – they come up and they grab them. One kid wouldn’t let go one year. It was just really cute.”

The pumpkin stand at the mall will be open from dawn until dusk through Halloween.