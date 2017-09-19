Timber Sales Increase at National Forest in Wisconsin

RHINELANDER, Wis. (AP) – A national forest in northwest Wisconsin expects to sell its largest amount of timber since at least the mid-1990s.

The Associated Press reports the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest may sell 123 million board feet of timber by the end of fiscal 2017.

That would mark the fifth annual increase in a row for the forest, which is nearing its maximum yield. The forest’s management plan aims to sell 131 million board feet annually.

Forest Supervisor Paul Strong says the timber program has grown thanks to the National Forest Services’ increased authority under the 2014 U.S. Farm Bill and policies allowing organizations to remove small trees and keep the timber.

Strong says he hopes to build a sustainable timber program.