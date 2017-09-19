Virtual Reality Open House Held at UMD

Program Involves Multiple Disciplines

DULUTH, Minn.-A new reality has come to the University of Minnesota Duluth.

Tuesday, a demonstration was held at the school which showed multiple virtual reality projects they’ve been working on including ones that involve dance, a forest, and a beach.

The program uses cross disciplines including students in the art and computer graphics fields.

“It’s cool because I work with students and we make stuff and people can learn and then they can apply what they learn here to real life jobs,” said Lisa Fitzpatrick, the program director.

Next on the to-do list for the program could be working with middle school students in the country of Finland on a virtual reality program there.

To find out more about the program, visit sfa.d.umn.edu/vizlab.