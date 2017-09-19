Wisconsin Assembly Democrats Elect New Leader

MADISON, Wis. (AP) – State Rep. Gordon Hintz, of Oshkosh has been voted in as the next leader of Democrats in the Wisconsin Assembly.

Assembly Democrats voted Tuesday afternoon on who will replace outgoing Minority Leader Peter Barca starting in October. Hintz was the only announced candidate.

Barca has held the post since 2011 but stepped down after Democrats upset with his leadership raised concerns.

Several Democrats were angry with Barca joining with majority Republicans in voting for a $3 billion incentive package for Foxconn Technology Group. Barca stood behind Republican Gov. Scott Walker on Monday when he signed the Foxconn bill into law.

Democrats have 35 members in the 99-seat Assembly, their lowest numbers since 1957.