Nightclub Owner Opening Hostel in Duluth

The Hostel Will Give Also Guests Convenient Access to the Skywalk

DULUTH, Minn. – Bob Monahan who also owns the Red Herring Lounge is going into the hostel business.

It’ll be located in downtown Duluth at the old Garon Brothers jewelry store.

I think that if people know that there’s a sort of a cost effective and affordable option, that they may stay in Duluth and spend some time and money here,” said Monahan.

The hostel will have single and double bunk beds, enough to fit 46 short term stay guests.

“Somebody coming to town with a specific purpose in mind, whether that’s going to do some sightseeing or recreating or whether hitting the mountain bike trails,” said Monahan.

Monahan says this was an idea that had been six months in the works and wants to open next June.