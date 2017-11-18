Bentleyville Tour of Lights Officially Open

Northlanders attended the first opening night of Bentleyville Tour of Lights.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Bentleyville Tour of Lights is now open to shine throughout the holiday season.

Duluth is beaming with holiday spirit; families, couples, and friends stayed warm with hot chocolate while admiring the bright lights. With so many different attractions picking a favorite light display can be tough.

What’s your favorite display at Bentleyville Tour of Lights?

“The big tree.”

“The thing over there, the big castle.”

“I really like the big arch of lights, I thought that was really cool.”

“My favorite probably has to be the huge Christmas tree.”

“Yeah the huge Christmas tree back there is really cool.”

Little Northlanders arrived at Bentleyville prepared with high hopes of telling Santa what they hope to find under the tree.

“I want a razor scooter.”

“Me too.”

“I want a phone.”

“Slime”

Santa’s helpers are here as well, you can find the reindeer frolicking around Bentleyville

If you want to suggest someone for the naughty or nice list visit Bentleyville Tour of Lights and make a small donation. The website also shows which nights tend to be busier. The tour is America’s largest free walk through light display, with nearly 4 million lights. Bentleyville Tour of Lights will be open until December 26th.