Festival of the Season Held in Duluth

Northlanders prepare for the holiday season at the last farmers market of the winter season.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth Farmers Market is filled with Christmas spirit during the 11th annual Festival of the Season.

vendors show off their holiday decorations at the market.

Although some Northlanders may be holding off on decorating for the Christmas season, one vendor told FOX21 it’s never too early to decorate.

“It’s never, especially a year like this year when winter hit us so quickly,” vendor Lois Hoffbauer said. “You can decorate right now and everything will stay fresh.”

The event provides a last chance for farmers to show their products to Northlanders before winter really hits. Starting on Sunday the lot will be filled with Christmas trees.