Love–A–Pet Day Gives Animals a New Home

Local event highlights animals up for adoption.

HERMANTOWN, Minn.- Saturday was one for the dogs at Miller Hill Subaru.

Dogs and cats from Animal Allies Humane Society and Lake County Humane Society found their new families at Love–A–Pet day. It’s Animal Allies largest off site adopt event. If you’re looking for a furry friend more pets will available on Sunday.

“Adoption is so important because when you adopt a pet that needs a home; you’re not only giving that dog a second chance, but you’re also freeing up a kennel space for another pet that needs that chance to come in and find their new loving family,” communications manager Michelle Sternberg said.

Love–A–Pet day also gives owners an opportunity to have pets’ microchips put in place in case they go missing.