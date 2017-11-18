Firearms Deer Season Opens in Wisconsin

Kids Under Ten With Adult Supervision Can Hunt for the First Time

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Wisconsin’s firearms deer hunting season opened Saturday, and hunters from across the state hit the woods for the nine day season.

This year, if accompanied by an adult, kids under the age of ten are allowed to hunt for the first time.

Kids will still have to be at least fourteen and have passed a hunter’s safety class to hunt alone.

State officials hope this means more hunters will enjoy the sport for years to come.

“It’s a lot of tradition for a lot of people and I know a lot of people look forward to just even getting out to deer camp even if they don’t go out hunting, just being around and playing cards and swapping stories, it’s always a fun time,” said Scott Miller from Northwest Outlet in Superior.

Last year, almost 200,000 deer were harvested during the firearms season.