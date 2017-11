Mounted Patrol Disbanded by Duluth Police Department

Officials Say This Will Allow the Department to Put More Resources into Other Areas

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Police Department’s Mounted Patrol is no more.

On Saturday, Police Department officials confirmed to Fox 21 that the unit has been disbanded.

They say the decision was made so they could increase staff in other areas, like sexual assault, child abuse, and child pornography investigators.

The Mounted Patrol had been around since 2014.