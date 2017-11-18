Northlanders Help Create Gingerbread City

Families learn Nordic and Minnesota Christmas traditions while constructing the Gingerbread City.

DULUTH, Minn.- Little Northlanders gathered Saturday constructing a Gingerbread Village.

The 6th annual Pepperkakebyen Gingerbread City is on display at the Nordic Center. Families got in to the holiday spirit making traditional Nordic crafts. Art education students from the University of Minnesota Duluth volunteered, helping create the winter wonderland.

“I find it very interesting because a lot of this information I didn’t know before,” UMD student Megan Major said. “Like it’s a tradition even in America to make gingerbread houses but they have different techniques that they use. It’s really cool to see the different culture.”

Families can go to the Nordic Center on Sunday to participate in the holiday craft traditions. For more information visit the Nordic Center.