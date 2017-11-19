Christmas Trees Take Over Duluth Farmers’ Market

Northlanders can now decorate for the holiday season before Thanksgiving.

DULUTH, Minn.- Are you eager to spruce up your house for the holiday season?

Christmas trees are now for sale at the Duluth Farmers’ Market. This is the first year Hoffbauer Tree Farm is selling Christmas trees before Thanksgiving.

At the market, Northlanders can pick out the perfect tree for their home with sizes ranging from eight feet high to a “Charlie Brown.”

“That’s what families look for is the true experience for kids and for them as a family,” owner Jesse Hoffbauer said.

A majority of the trees are expected to be gone by Dec. 20.

The Duluth Farmers’ Market is located at the corner of 14th Avenue East and 3rd Street.