Northland Breweries Helping Habitat for Humanity

Northlanders can grab a cold one for a good cause.

DULUTH, Minn.- Breweries in the Northland are teaming up to help out a local non–profit.

The Suds for Shelter Benefit is giving craft brew lovers a good reason to grab a cold one. Participating breweries are donating a portion of pint sales to the Western Lake Superior Habitat for Humanity. This Tuesday, Nov. 21st. the benefit will be held at Blacklist Brewery.

“It means a lot for us to be a part of the community at large,” co–owner John Loss said. “Habitat for Humanity is one organization we really appreciate the work they do for this community and overall across the nation.”

One dollar will be donatted for every pint of beer purchased. Four other breweries are hosting the event. For the full schedule visit Suds for Shelter.