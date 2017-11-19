Northlanders with Twins Gather for Support

Mothers with little Northland twins gather sharing experiences.

DULUTH, Minn.- Around 32 people out of every 1,000 are a twin, according to the Center for Disease Control.

One group in the Northland meets specifically to discuss raising twins. The Twin Ports Mothers Multiples Club is a support group for moms in the Northland.

It also gives twins a chance to meet other twins.

According to one mother having someone who can relate to raising twins, makes a huge difference.

“There’s just so many different things going on that it was really great to have a network of moms who understood,” organizer Morgana Kolenda said.

On Sunday the group gathered at Clyde Iron Works. Twins bonded while playing in the bounce houses. The parents spent the afternoon making blankets for Life House.