Marshall Hockey is a Family Affair with the Staubers

Levi and Willy Stauber are both seniors this year at Marshall.

DULUTH, Minn.- Levi and Willy Stauber couldn’t be more different but a couple things they have in common are their name and their work ethic.

“I remember like it was yesterday when they first started in ninth grade with us and we could tell right away these Staubers were hockey players. You know what you’re going to get when you have Staubers: hard working kids, tough kids its been a real pleasure to coach the Staubers,” said Marshall Head Coach Brendan Flaherty.

The Staubers are seniors this season, leaving one more year for the cousins to play on the same team.

“It’s been pretty interesting, some fun times, great memories. I’ll probably cherish it the rest of my life,” said Willy Stauber.