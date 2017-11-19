Shuster Skates to Fourth Winter Olympics

Shuster Joins Multiple Duluthians Headed to South Korea

OMAHA, Neb- Chisholm native John Shuster is heading back to the Winter Olympics for an incredible fourth time. Shuster bested Heath McCormick in the final of a best of 3 series to win the U.S. Olympic trials. Duluth natives, and teammates Tyler George and John Landsteiner, as well as Wisconsin native Matt Hamilton, will join him. The 2018 Winter Olympics will kick off this upcoming February from Pyeongchang, South Korea.