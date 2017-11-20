Morgan Park School Begins New Chapter

The demolition of Monday Park Schools began on Monday.

DULUTH, Minn.- Morgan Park School has been apart of the community for the past 102 years, but the property is heading into its next chapter.

The first steps of demolition began Monday to make way for 96 town home units. The Morgan Park Estates as they are being called is a nearly $18 million investment into Morgan Park. The demolition process will be done in segments through the first of the year.

“I think a lot of people do feel that it’s time to move forward and it’s time to take the next step into Duluth,” chief operating manager Aaron Schweiger said.

Weather permitting new construction will begin in January with completion sometime in 2019.