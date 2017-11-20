Ideal Winter Conditions at Spirit Mountain

The largest event at Spirit Mountain is this coming weekend and the hill is prepared.

DULUTH, Minn.- This coming weekend is a busy one for Spirit Mountain as they will host the 26th annual AMSOIL Duluth Snocross.

The event will run across the length of the top chalet with other parts of the mountain remaining open. Although the Northland has yet to become a winter wonderland, officials at the mountain told FOX 21 the hill has ideal conditions.

“So it all beings with snowmaking and thankfully this year we have had ample snow making that started here the first of November,” executive director Brandy Ream said.

If you are hoping to attend visit AMSOIL Duluth Snocross for more information.