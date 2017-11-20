How Sweet It Is Back Open for Business

Two local businesses team up to keep staple eats in the Twin Ports available

DULUTH, Minn.- A popular sweets shop that was forced to close last month after 20 years of business has officially made an unexpected comeback.

How Sweet It Is Cakes has re–opened a revised business model inside the Duluth Grill in Lincoln Park. The owner of How Sweet It Is closed in October because of declining sales, after moving into the Holiday Center Downtown. But boy have things changed since then. How sweet it is owner Eileen Brown tells us the offer to bring her baker inside Duluth Grill’s kitchen was overwhelming and exciting at the same time. She’s already taking orders for cupcakes and cakes. In the coming weeks her pastries will be included on the Duluth Grill menu.

“A lot of catering, we’re going to be partnering up with the catering department and a one stop shop,” How Sweet It Is creator Eileen Brown said. “That will all be new for us. As far as new desserts be tuned.”

Duluth Grill owner Tom Hanson felt he couldn’t see such a well–respected small business leave Duluth. When his managers chimed in to bring How Sweet It Is under his roof, everything made sense.

“We see Eileen at every wedding, we see her catering events all over town, we’ve known her for a long time and we know her product,” Hanson said. “It’s something we really felt this city needs.”

The new partnership comes with more than physical changes. How Sweet It Is will no longer being serving up their soups and hearty sandwiches. The bakery.is already filled with their home–made cakes, cupcakes, and other pastries. The only struggle now is which type of treat to choose.