Duluthians on Olympic Curling Team Welcomed Back Home

Three Local Curlers Made the 2018 Men's U.S. Olympic Curling Team

DULUTH, Minn. – This past Saturday, three Duluthians earned the right to represent the U.S.A. in the 2018 Winter Olympics.

At the Duluth Curling Club, friends, fans, and family welcomed home their Olympians.

John Shuster, Tyler George, and John Landstiner were all on hand, excited to share their victory with all of the Northland.

“It always feels like you’re representing Duluth first and foremost,” said Tyler George, who qualified for his first Olympic Games. “When you’re born and raised someplace and its’s such a great community of people, you always want to do the best you can to represent those people well.”

The Olympics open on February 9th in South Korea.