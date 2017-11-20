Five Taken to Hospital From Carbon Monoxide Poisoning in Buhl

Incident Occurred at Apartment Connected to Billy's Bar in Buhl

BUHL, Minn.-Iron Range fire officials are reporting that five people have been taken to area hospitals due to carbon monoxide poisoning in an apartment connected to Billy’s Bar in Buhl.

The incident occurred at about 9:30 a.m. Crews from Buhl, Chisholm, Hibbing, and Virginia responded to the scene.

The Buhl fire chief told Fox 21 that it was most likely caused by a faulty boiler.

It’s not known what the condition is of the patients right now. Two of the victims were under the age of 10.