MISSING: Todd Sarkela, of Duluth

Last heard from on Nov. 16

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 55-year-old Todd Sarkela, of Duluth.

Todd is described as a white male, 5’9″, 120 pounds, with hazel eyes and sandy hair; and typically walks with a cane.

He was reported missing to police on Sunday, Nov. 19. Family reports having last had contact with him on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017.

Todd is currently undergoing medical treatment and family says it is unlike him to not contact family.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Duluth Police Department 218-730-5560 or dial 911.