New Cloquet Restaurant, Avenue C, Abruptly ‘Closed’

CLOQUET, Minn. – A Cloquet restaurant that opened less than a year ago is now in the dark with no word on its future.

A sign on the door of Avenue C on Monday simply said “closed.”

The restaurant’s Facebook and Instagram accounts were taken down as of Monday.

Three employees of the restaurant told FOX 21 over the weekend they were never given a heads up about the closure – and were concerned about getting paid because they could not reach the owner, Doug Smith.

We reached out to Smith, who also is co-owner of the Duluth Green Mill, but had not heard any response as of the 9 p.m. news Monday.

