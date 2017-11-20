Saints Seek to Break Ceiling, Claim UMAC Title

After Two Years of Runner-Up, CSS Sets Sights on Championship

DULUTH, Minn- While hockey may be king, the college basketball season has already begun and the St.Scholastica Saints Men’s basketball team is preparing to take their home court for the first time Tuesday. Last season was a historic one for CSS finishing 17–10 and ending their season in a crazy 4 OT thriller against their rival, the Northwestern College Eagles, that the Saints lost 108–112.

Barnum native and Junior guard Brandon Newman says, “Everyone came up to me and they’re like, whoa 4 overtimes, that must’ve been heartbreaking, and I’m like yeah but we have to get over that hump, 2 years in the championship and we haven’t gotten over it, that’s the goal this year is to get over the hump.”

As for this year the Saints may still be looking for their first win, but that doesn’t mean they’ve taken a step back. More like a step up in their competition, before settling in to their regular UMAC schedule.

Head Coach David Staniger says, “I’m getting phone calls from the top teams in each conference, that’s a good sign (when) everyone wants to play you. I feel we’re ready to compete with these guys and we may see them again in March.”