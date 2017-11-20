Technology Tips to Help with Holiday Travels

DULUTH, Minn. – Many Northlanders will be taking to the skies and the roads to visit family and friends for Thanksgiving.

Verizon Wireless Solutions Specialist Rachel Agurkis stopped by FOX 21 to give tips for keeping the home and vehicle safe during these trips.

Some technology that can be picked up at Verizon Wireless includes:

Arlo Cam: Protect your home and business around the clock, effortlessly and cost-effectively.

Tile: Use an app to find lost items by map or ringtone.

Wemo Smart Plug: Control your lights and appliances right from your smartphone or tablet.

Hum X: Provides vehicle diagnostics and wifi for up to 10 people.

For more information head to verizonwireless.com.

Verizon Wireless is located at 2112 Maple Grove Rd., Duluth, MN and can be reached at (218) 213-9224.