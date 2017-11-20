Transgender Day of Remembrance Vigil Held in Duluth

Vigil and Rally Aim to Raise Awareness for Trans Rights

DULUTH, Minn. – Trans people and their allies across the world are standing together to honor transgender lives lost to hate and violence.

For Transgender Remembrance Day, a vigil and rally were held in Downtown Duluth at the corner of Lake Avenue and Superior Street.

Organizers say their goal is to raise awareness for trans rights in the Northland.

“If people can see themselves in us, see their friends, their family members, and recognize that they know someone who’s trans, and if they don’t know, it’s just because that person hasn’t told them yet,” said Sean Hayes, an organizer of the rally and vigil. “We’re out there and we’re always looking for more people to come and support and become allies.”

Transgender people, especially trans women, are much more likely to experience physical and sexual violence than the rest of the population.