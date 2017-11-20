Two Hunters Die During Opening Deer Firearm Season

MONTELLO, Wis. (AP) – Two hunters have been found dead in Marquette County during opening day of the gun-deer season.

Authorities say a 57-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound in his ground blind in the Town of Newton Saturday. The Marquette County man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 62-year-old Shawano County man was found dead in his tree stand Saturday on private property in the Town of Westfield by a member of his hunting party. Coroner Tom WAstart says an autopsy shows he died of natural causes.

Three other hunters were wounded by gunfire elsewhere during opening weekend. Those shootings happened in Brown, Shawano, and Forest counties.

An estimated 600,000 hunters participated in opening weekend of the nine-day season in Wisconsin.