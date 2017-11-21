About 50 Employees Fired From Essentia For Not Getting Flu Shot

99.5 Percent of Employees Got Flu Shot

DULUTH, Minn.-More than 99.5 percent of the nearly 14,000 employees for Essentia Health did meet the requirements for getting a flu shot, leaving 50 without a job because they refused to do so.

Some were exempted from the policy as they either have a certain medical condition or religious exemption.

Last week, a United Steelworkers motion to try and block Essentia Health’s requirement of getting flu shots was denied by a federal judge.

The Minnesota Nurses Association has said they will file grievances to win back the jobs of any fired nurses.

