Open Studio Invites All Artists

Artists who specialize in various mediums gather to work.

DULUTH, Minn.- Calling all artists, you’re invited to create in a space together during open studio.

Thanks to the Duluth Art Institute open studio happens once a week at the Depot and on West Second Street in Lincoln Park. The art institute says this gives artists of all ages and a variety of mediums a common place to share ideas.

“So we can observe each other, learn from each other and also get feedback on what we’re doing and how to improve,” executive director Kris Nelson said.

Open studio is every Tuesday afternoon from 12:30 p.m.- 3 p.m. No sign–up is necessary artists just need to pay five dollars.