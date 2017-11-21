Boys and Girls Club Hosts Feast Of Thanks

DULUTH, Minn-Staff members of the Boys and Girls Club will have served over two hundred meals. Every year during the week leading up to Thanksgiving, the Boys and Girls Club of the Northland hosts their annual dinner, Feast of Thanks.

The meal gives girls and boys involved with the club the opportunity for a traditional Thanksgiving meal. This dinner is just a little bit different compared to over 50,000 meals the club served to Northland youth just last year.

“A lot of them are eating at school and then have dinner at our facility afterword. It’s very important to make sure they are properly fed,” Todd Johnson, CEO, Boys & Girls Club of the Northland.

During the season of giving, providing an atmosphere of smiles and joy is all the club staff strives to accomplish.

“To see them come in with their parents, with mom and dad and come back for seconds and try some new foods too. Cranberries and have some corn and of course the ham and turkey and pumpkin pie with the whip cream is a big favorite,” said Johnson.

Currently, the Boys and Girls Club have ten sites across the Northland. This event was sponsored by RBC Wealth Management, Black Woods Bar and Grill, and Duluth Grill.