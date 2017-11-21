CBS News Fires Charlie Rose Following Sexual Misconduct Allegations

(FOX NEWS) – CBS News has fired “CBS This Morning” co-anchor Charlie Rose after the veteran journalist was accused of sexual harassment by several women.

“A short time ago we terminated Charlie Rose’s employment with CBS News, effective immediately,” CBS News executives emailed staffers Tuesday in a memo obtained by Fox News.

On Monday, a bombshell report by the Washington Post accused Rose, 75, of making unwanted sexual advances toward at least eight women.

CBS News President David Rhodes continued his email to staffers:

“A short time ago we terminated Charlie Rose’s employment with CBS News, effective immediately. This followed the revelation yesterday of extremely disturbing and intolerable behavior said to have revolved around his PBS program.

“Despite Charlie’s important journalistic contribution to our news division, there is absolutely nothing more important, in this or any organization, than ensuring a safe, professional workplace—a supportive environment where people feel they can do their best work. We need to be such a place.

“I’ve often heard that things used to be different. And no one may be able to correct the past. But what may once have been accepted should not ever have been acceptable.

“CBS News has reported on extraordinary revelations at other media companies this year and last. Our credibility in that reporting requires credibility managing basic standards of behavior. That is why we have taken these actions.

“Let’s please remember our obligations to each other as colleagues. We will have human resources support today and every day, and we are organizing more personal and direct training which you will hear about from senior management shortly.

“I’m deeply disappointed and angry that people were victimized—and that even people not connected with these events could see their hard work undermined. If all of us commit to the best behavior and the best work – that is what we can be known for.”

