Christmas City Express Ranked One of 10 Best Christmas Trains in America

Annual Train Ride Begins Friday

DULUTH, Minn. – A holiday season staple in the Northland is now chugging down the tracks with a big title.

Web portal MSN has named the Christmas City Express of the North Shore Scenic Railroad one of the 10 best Christmas train rides in America.

The ride received this honor due to a combination of the train ride and the performance of the story Christmas City Express.

The story follows a young girl on a train ride to visit her grandparents for Christmas.

However, the train gets stuck in a snowstorm and the riders are left to save Christmas for everyone on the train.

Following the train ride, there is a bonfire, a chance to meet with Santa and hot chocolate and cookies in the Fitgers Courtyard.

The Christmas City Express runs Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays on the four weekends following Thanksgiving.

Tickets are on sale now at www.duluthtrains.com.